Woodbury County confirms 97 new cases, total positive cases pass 700

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Today the Siouxland District Health released new numbers for Woodbury County. According to the department, there are 97 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 703. There have been 26 individuals hospitalized, but 9 of those individuals have been discharged.

SDHD also says, so far 110 people have recovered in the county but there has been one death.

In total 2,183 Woodbury County residents have been tested, according to SDHD.