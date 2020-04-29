A calmer and warmer Thursday coming our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind continued to be very gusty today as temperatures were close to average with highs in the 60s.

Our skies will clear out tonight as it’ll be a bit cool with lows close to 40 degrees.

We’ll then see a two-day warming trend with highs on Thursday going into the low 70s with much calmer conditions and a mostly sunny sky.

A south wind will then get a bit stronger on Friday as we’ll see highs head into the low 80s.

The weekend will bring us a bit of cooling with isolated showers possible on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s both days.

Rain chances will also be around on Monday and Tuesday as conditions cool off more.

Highs on Monday will get into the upper 60s with mid 60s likely on Tuesday when it will likely become windy.

Wednesday is looking partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.