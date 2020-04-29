Another blustery day with a slight chance of a shower

**Wind Advisory for eastern Siouxland from noon to 7 PM today**



A round of showers moved through yesterday into the overnight hours.



Those have mostly ended and we will start off the day with mostly cloudy skies.



We also are continuing to see strong winds as high pressure tries to settle in behind the front.



We stay blustery throughout the day with the chance for gusts to push up to 45 miles per hour across northwest Iowa this afternoon.



A little more sunshine sneaks out for the second half of the day but we also could see a few spotty light showers develop in the afternoon.



Highs will be right near average, and close to where we where yesterday, as we top out in the upper 60s.



Skies clear and winds calm quickly during the evening hours as high pressure parks over the area overnight.



We drop into the low 40s by Thursday morning.



Thursday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and light winds with temperatures in the low 70s.



Winds do pick up some again Friday out of the south, helping to boost us into the low 80s.



Several disturbances will push through starting on Saturday, dropping us back into the 60s and 70s into the beginning of next week with chances for showers through that period.



The mostly likely day to see wet weather is on Monday.