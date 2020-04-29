Boyden-Hull’s Frick signs with Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (Courtesy Northwestern College) -- Andrew Frick (Boyden, Iowa.) has signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Northwestern College beginning this fall.

Frick is a 6'1" shooting guard who played three years for the Boyden-Hull High School basketball team. Frick averaged 10 points, three rebounds and two assists per in helping the Comets win the class 2A state championship as a senior. He shot better than 60% from the field, 74% from the free throw line, and seized 24 steals. Frick earned all-conference honors as a senior and is an honor roll student. He plans to major in Business Administration / Finance at Northwestern and is the son of Dave and Keri.

"Andrew is a great teammate and has played an intricate role on Comets teams that played for the state title the last two years," commented Northwestern Head Coach Kris Korver. "Andrew is a tough defender who often was called upon to guard the opposing team's best player. He has a good understanding of the game and has outstanding character. We are excited to have Andrew join our Red Raider basketball program and the Northwestern community."

Boyden-Hull was 24-3 last season.