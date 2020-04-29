Buena Vista University announces Oct. 11 commencement ceremony

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Buena Vista University has announced it is moving its 2020 commencement ceremony to Sunday, October 11.

University officials say the move is a result of the BVU campus closing for the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original commencement date was May 23.

“This is an unprecedented time not only for BVU, but for our country and the world,” said BVU President Joshua Merchant. “We closed campus in March and successfully transitioned all classes to an online format. Our students, staff, and faculty have all responded, doing everything possible to advance learning and discovery for our students while observing social distancing measures to keep people and our communities safe.”

Officials say after surveying BVU students, it became clear a majority of grads wished to celebrate in person.

“Overwhelmingly, our students’ responses indicated their desire to have Commencement in person,” said Merchant. “Sunday, Oct. 11 emerged as an optimum date as it falls on Homecoming weekend, a time when so many BVU alumni gather with their families and the rest of the student body to celebrate on our gorgeous campus.”