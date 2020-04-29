Drive-Thru COVID-19 center adjusts to influx of patients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local testing for COVID-19 has only increased in recent weeks. And that has produced more positive test results - 749 confirmed cases, to date.

The Sioux City testing center at the Siouxland Community Health Center has seen an influx of patients.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in Iowa, workers with the Siouxland Community Health Center are continuing to make sure people can get tested at their drive-thru center.

"We're relieving a lot of anxiety for people. And we're helping our community cope," said Mari Kaptain-Dahlen, CEO of Siouxland Community Health Center.

When the drive-thru COVID-19 testing center first opened on March 27, leaders with the center say they were only testing about 16 people a day.

Now with more supplies, that number has risen significantly.

"The last several days we've been testing 300 to 400 people. We have tremendous teams that are working very hard to make sure that people can get through efficiently. We've been very able to honor quick turnaround times and be able to get results to people so they can make decisions with their care," said Kaptain-Dahlen.

Kaptain-Dahlen says their staff hasn't been hindered by the increase of patients.

"We have prepared very well for the influx of people We have people scheduled every five minutes. We have a well-oiled process that we have worked very hard," said Kaptain-Dahlen.

Staff at the center say they've adjusted well since the drive-thru center opened.

"I think we have the process nailed down and it's very quick and easy and I don't feel like the staff are overwhelmed at this point they're they're all working together this organization has banded together and it's not strictly one department running it it's everybody," said Kerry Patterson, Lab and Radiology Manager.

Patterson says she's thankful to be part of a team making an impact on the community.

"I've never worked in an organization that has worked this well together We just feel like yes we're busy but we are helping hundreds of thousands of people get the testing that they truly need," said Patterson.

Leaders with the center say they're proud of their workers for continuing to provide the testing needed to keep Siouxlanders safe and informed.

If you think you might have COVID-19 and want to get tested, you should call your primary care doctor first. That doctor must give you an order for testing. That order will then be processed at the testing center. Staffers say you can usually be tested the same day.