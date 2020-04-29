Iowa reports 467 new COVID-19 cases, 35% of confirmed cases have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 467 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 6,843.

As of April 29, health officials say 2,428 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 35% of all of the state's confirmed cases.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 148.

The IDPH says these deaths were reported between April 27 and April 28 and occurred in the following counties:

Black Hawk County had one death involving an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Dubuque County had one death involving an individual between 61 and 80 years of age.

Jasper County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Linn County had four deaths, one involving a middle-aged adult between 41 and 60 years of age, two deaths involving older adults and one death involving an elderly individual.

Marshall County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Polk County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Pottawattamie County had one death involving an adult between 18 and 40 years of age.

Washington County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Officials say out of the 41,337 Iowans tested for COVID-19, 34,494 of them have come back negative.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are currently 50 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Iowa health officials say 16 of those patients were admitted within the last 24 hours.

Of those 50 patients, officials say 21 are in intensive care units, that's an increase of four since Tuesday's report. There are also 18 patients now on ventilators, on Tuesday officials reported 15 northwest Iowa patients were on ventilators.

As of April 29, officials say northwest Iowa still has 528 inpatient beds, 57 ICU beds and 39 ventilators available.