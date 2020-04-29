Secretary Pate asking younger Iowans to work during June 2 primary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa's primary elections are approaching quickly. And while many Iowans have chosen to vote absentee due to COVID-19 concerns, the polls will remain open.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced his initiative to recruit poll workers for the upcoming election.

Pate said senior citizens make up a majority of poll workers around Iowa. He said for their safety, he's asking younger Iowans to step up and take their places at the polls.

"But, there are Iowans who still want to vote in person at a polling site. And we want to make sure that they are safe. That their vote is cast and it's counted. We want to make sure they're comfortable with all of those. And we want to make sure they're safe when they're at a polling location. As well as, the poll workers need to be safe. So, it's a combination of all of the above. It's really the grassroots of our Democracy," said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

If you're interested in working at a poll site, click here for more information

Pate reminds voters the safest way to vote in the upcoming primary is by casting an absentee ballot from home. Voters should be getting their absentee ballot request forms this week.