Local animal shelter has record-low number of dogs in need of home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center has hit an all-time low, but in a good way.

The center says last week there were only 10 adoptable dogs at the shelter-- when usually they are 30 to 40.

They say since the pandemic began, they have seen more adoptions and fewer dogs waiting for a forever home. They also say they have seen fewer stray dogs being picked up.

In addition to helping the dogs in their shelter, the center wants to help all dogs in the area.

"We've also been working with people, and with Fleet Farm and Consumer Supply, who were able to give us a donation of dog food that we've made available to the public," said Chris Wall, Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center. "And I believe there were over 100 people who have come and actually got dog food from us."

Wall says there is some dog food left, and if you need it you can call the shelter.

Wall adds although they are not accepting volunteers at the moment, there is a way you can help.

"Donations are always accepted, very gratefully accepted," adds Wall. "Anything consumables.. paper towels, toilet paper, any kind of disinfectants, bleaches.. all the difficult hard to get ahold of stuff."

Wall says they are still facilitating animal adoptions, but by appointment only.