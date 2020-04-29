Local doctor answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dr. Mike Kafka, with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's answers questions from Siouxlanders about COVID-19.

Question: How soon after exposure could a test come back positive:

Dr. Mike Kafka, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's: With the current testing we have available, we believe within one to two days of the initial exposure, that the virus is detectable in our tests. And the virus continues to increase the amount you shed up until about a day or so before you actually start showing symptoms.

Question: Does wearing flip flops or open-toed shoes put a person at greater risk for getting COVID-19 germs in a public place, or stores?

Dr. Mike Kafka: No, I don't think there would be any increased risk of that.

Question: Is there a possibility mosquitoes could spread the virus?

Dr. Mike Kafka: I don't think that's likely. But we haven't gone through a summer season.....The virus initially emerged in December. Typically, viruses have a single preferred way in which they infect humans and in this particular case, it's usually through the respiratory process......

