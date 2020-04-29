Nebraska American Legion baseball teams still hope to play

WAKEFIELD, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Wakefield is the official 'Baseball Capital of Nebraska'. But for the first time in more than 100 years, the fields might be empty this summer.

"I think you have to error on the side of just trying to be careful and think about everybody's safety," said Wakefield Coach Paul Eaton. "But yeah we'd like to play baseball and if they say it's safe enough to play baseball I would think that we would try to get some games scheduled."

Paul Eaton is such a big part of baseball in Wakefield they named the field after him. Eaton has coaching here for more than 50 years. If the summer season is cancelled, it will be a blow to the community.

"It will be a lot different. We've been doing this for a long time," said Eaton. "The biggest thing you worry about is the kids where their eligibility is going to expire. I guess you feel bad for all of them but especially those who had their last opportunity."

All American Legion state and national tournaments were cancelled because of coronavirus concerns. In Nebraska, they haven't completely called off regualar season games. That leaves hope for teams like Wayne, who were expected to challenge for a state title.

"We've been successful," said Wayne junior Jacob Kneifl. "A couple of years ago the junior Legion state and we got that team back this year. It would have been really nice to play with them. I think we would have been very successful with this team."

" Most of our kids, baseball is their first love and that's their favorite sport and that doesn't always happen," said Wayne head coach Adam Hoffman. "I'd be really disappointed for those kids that might not get to play their last game in their high school career."

"I've been throwing and hitting almost every day now," said Wayne freshman Brooks Kenifl. "We've been lifting every day with the Wayne State strength and conditioning coach, just trying to get ready for the baseball season if we have one."

"There could be a chance maybe to get some baseball in late in the year would be the best hope," added Eaton. "But like I said it's just a hope."

A decision on a partial American Legion season will be made in mid-May.