Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 3,784, officials reporting 13 more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 410 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,784.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 13 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state. As of April 29, officials say there have been 68 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

Out of the 25,498 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, officials say 21,537 of them came back with no virus detected

