Officials report 704 total COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 704.

The South Sioux City Police Department says as of April 29 there has been one fatality in Dakota County due to the virus. The SSCPD says the age ranges of those who have tested positive are as follows:

14 cases involve individuals under the age of 20.

87 cases involve individuals between the ages of 21 and 40.

119 cases involve individuals between the ages of 41 and 59.

26 cases involve individuals over the age of 60.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

