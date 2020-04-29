President Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open

(NBC News) -- Insisting the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, President Trump is using the Defense Production Act to order meat and poultry plants hit hard by the coronavirus to stay open.



More than a dozen plants have closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks among their workers.



One union says 20 employees have died.



The president's order provides more protective gear, but workers fear it's not enough. They want daily testing.

"People are dying every day. But yet he still wants people to go into these facilities where they know people have tested positive," says Tyson Foods worker Edgar Fields.

The U.S. Senate is back in Washington next week but the House reversed course and decided not to return after the capitol physician cited a rise in COVID-19 cases in the nation's capitol.

"We had no choice but to that advice and continue to work from home," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California.

Lawmakers are ready to consider the next round of funding, including money for cash-strapped states.

"We're not interested in rescuing badly run states from the mistakes they've made completely unrelated to the coronavirus," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Vice President Pence drew criticism for visiting the Mayo Clinic without a mask.

"Since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, look them in the eye and say thank you," said Pence.

COVID-19 has now infected more than a million Americans, with the death toll now over 58,000.

One model shows deaths could hit 74,000 by August. The president tweeted overnight that the million cases are due to better testing.

The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2020

