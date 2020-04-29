Sioux City Fire Rescue shares tips on fire safety in the kitchen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With people staying home due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, families are whipping up more home cooked meals than usual.

Sioux City Fire Rescue shared some tips on fire safety in the kitchen.

Lt. Joe Rodriguez says it is important to keep children at least three feet away from open flames. Also, keep the panhandles inward to avoid a child from reaching out and grabbing it.

He says to not leave food unattended, even if it's just for a few minutes, as fires can happen very quickly.

And, having a plan in place for your family to escape in case of an emergency is crucial.

"One thing we always want to say, is always continue to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your house, it's important," said Joe Rodriguez, Deputy Fire Marshall.

One last tip Rodriguez suggested was to never set anything on the stove top, even if its off.