South Dakota reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total 2,373.

Officials reported an additional death on Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 13. Currently, 69 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus and in total 165 of the state's COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized since March.

As of April 28, there are currently 868 active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,492 of the state's cases have recovered from the virus.

Out of the 16,833 tests done in South Dakota, 14,460 of them have come back negative.