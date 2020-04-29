Support Siouxland Soldiers hosts grocery giveaway for veterans, current military members

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Groceries are one of the essentials for Siouxlanders.

One local organization wants to help local veterans avoid making the trip to the grocery store.

Wednesday night "Support Siouxland Soldiers" hosted a free drive-thru grocery giveaway for veterans, current military members, and their immediate household family members.

The parking lot of the facility in the Indian Hills Shopping Center in Sioux City was lined with cars.

The event is hosted by Support Siouxland Soldiers, Projects for Patriots and the Food Bank of Siouxland.

It's an effort to provide groceries to local veterans and military families during the current COVID-19 crisis.

During the last two drive-thru events, organizers say more than10,000 pounds of food were distributed to nearly 250 local military and veteran families.