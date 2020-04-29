Tyson temporarily pausing production at Dakota City plant

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KTIV) -- Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, has announced it is temporarily pausing production at the plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.

The company says the temporary pause will be from May 1 to May 4 so a "deep cleaning" can be done for the entire plant.

The company says it has been working closely with the local health department and is also in the process of screening plant employees for COVID-19 this week, with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard.

According to a Tyson news release, the Dakota City plant is one of the largest beef processing plants in the country and employs about 4,300 people. But due to the increased absences at the plant due to the virus, production has been scaled back.

Tyson says while the plant is temporarily idled, team members will continue to be compensated.

“Team member safety has and continues to be top priority for us and we’re grateful for our team members and their critical role in helping us fulfill, to the best of our ability, our commitment to helping feed people in

our community and across the nation,” said Shane Miller, senior vice president & general manager beef enterprise, Tyson Fresh Meats. “We’ve been focused on COVID-19 since January when we first formed a

company coronavirus task force. Since that time, we’ve implemented numerous measures to protect workers and, at times, have gone beyond CDC guidance.”

Tyson says last week a team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, working with local health officials, toured the Dakota City facility and were able to see preventive measures the company has implemented to enhance the safety of its team members.

“We have a dedicated health and safety team working with local, state and federal health officials and our facility operations team to make timely decisions about operations,” said Miller. “Our decisions on resuming

operations during this challenging time will continue to be based on team member safety.”

Tyson Fresh Meats voluntarily idled its pork facilities in Waterloo and Perry, Iowa, as well as its pork facilities in Logansport, Indiana. Its beef facility in Pasco, Washington has also been idled.

The company’s other meat and poultry plants currently continue to operate, but some are running at reduced levels of production due to the planned implementation of additional worker safety precautions.