UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s receives nearly 2,500 masks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Masks for May Day is a call to action put out by UnityPoint Health-Saint Luke's to collect a massive amount of face masks for their employees and patients.

With just one day until May first, the project has proven to be very successful.

As of Wednesday morning, UnityPoint Health Saint Luke's Masks for Mayday project has reached just 35 masks shy of their 2500 goal. Even after they meet their goal, organizers hope people will continue to make these generous donations.

With so many different types of masks, officials with the hospital say it doesn't matter how you make them or what they look like, as long as they are effective.

"We need those masks mostly to help our non-direct patient care staff so they're protected, and our patients that are not COVID-positive in the hospital, we want to make sure they are protected as well," said Vice President of Development Susan Unger.

After they reach 2,500 masks donated, the next big goal is 6,000.

And while the goal date is May first, organizers say they will continue to encourage the public to donate and contribute as much as they can.

We thought if we tried to motivate them with something for May Day, that that might work and I want to say thank you because it is working. I know people have called and asked 'can I bring them in next week? I want to keep sewing.' Absolutely, keep sewing. If you haven't done it yet, try to do it. We'll help you out if you have any questions," said Unger.

Both employees and patients at the UnityPoint Health-Saint Luke's have expressed their appreciation for the project and those who have donated.

"We are so grateful because this helps all of them as well as all of us at Saint Luke's," said Unger.

If you want to donate masks you can either drop them off right inside the hospital doors, or a valet can meet you at your car.