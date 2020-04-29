USD medical students create ‘SD COVID Sitters & Services’ for health care workers

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -- A group of students at the University of South Dakota are looking to help make health care workers' lives a little easier.

For more than a month, they've been providing services to health care workers in Yankton, Vermillion, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and a few rural areas. It's all through a program known as SD COVID Sitters & Services.

"We really wanted it to be a statewide effort since we are, as medical students located all around the state," said Avery Olson, SD COVID Sitters & Services West River Coordinator.

Helping health care workers any way they could. That was Avery Olson and Mona ElGayar's goal when they started this volunteer project.

While it began with baby-sitting, the services have since expanded from there.

"To tutoring services and to kind of doing odd jobs and then on our website, we also put on wellness resources for everyone during this time," said Olson. "So yeah. It's taken off a lot."

Now, a group that started off as two, has grown to at least 30 medical students helping out in some capacity.

"Sign up, say what days a week they need help, how many hours per week, whether they can provide compensation or not and from there we just give them a call," said Olson.

Then they'll connect students with the health care worker.

"The health care workers have given a lot to us as students," said Olson. "They're our mentors. They're the people that we work with every day. They help us learn. We kind of figured it was the least we could do to give back for health care workers."

Olson said the students are trained in pediatric and adult CPR and First Aid.

