Woodbury County adds 46 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 749 cases

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Today the Siouxland District Health Department released new numbers for Woodbury County. According to the department, there are 46 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 749. There have been 41 individuals hospitalized, but 11 of those individuals have been discharged.

SDHD also says, so far 142 people have recovered in the county but there has been one death.

In total 2,224 Woodbury County residents have been tested, according to SDHD.