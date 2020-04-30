A beautiful way to close out the month of April

Winds were again blustery Wednesday with gusts that were near 50 miles per hour.



The winds have calmed at this point with high pressure right overhead and skies will be clear through the day.



We will be closing out April with a wonderful day as we top out in the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine and winds staying light.



It will be a great day to get any outdoor chores done or simply get a breath of fresh air!



Clouds will begin to increase as our next system approaches and we could see a light shower pass through late in the night and into the early hours of Friday morning.



We do get some clearing later in the day with highs getting into the low 80s and a bit of a breeze out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



Temperatures go back into the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday with showers possible Saturday and into Sunday morning.



We even cool a bit more next week with highs in the 60s.



Rain looks likely Monday with a chance of showers again Tuesday before things dry out for Wednesday and Thursday.



We are running behind on rainfall so some rain would be helpful.