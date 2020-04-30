Dordt University to hold classes on campus this fall

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dordt University plans to hold classes on campus for the fall 2020 semester.

According to a press release from Dordt, this includes reopening on-campus dorms and apartments, dining halls and other facilities that are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials say the campus will adhere to state and federal guidelines to protect the health of students, employees, and the community in Sioux Center, Iowa.

“We can’t wait to welcome our students back to campus this fall,” said Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt University. “I have confidence in Dordt’s student services staff and medical professionals as well as the Sioux Center medical team as we prepare to have students return to campus. With great care and concern, we will seek to make Dordt University one of the safest places an 18-24-year-old can be until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.”

Currently, officials say there have been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Sioux County. This announcement comes as Gov. Kim Reynolds begins loosening restrictions on several Iowa counties.