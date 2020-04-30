Even warmer weather moves in Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunshine and temps in the low 70s made it a gorgeous Thursday.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and we could see a few sprinkles move through the region as lows will be much warmer in the low 50s.

Even more warming is going to move in on Friday as highs get into the low 80s with a rather breezy south wind that could go over 20 miles per hour at times.

We’ll see more clouds move in on Saturday and some light shower chances are going to move in as well.

Showers chances look like they’ll come to an end Saturday night and Sunday is looking very nice with highs in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Better rain chances will move in Sunday night and Monday which will also cool us off a bit with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

We could see shower chances linger into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is looking like we’ll go back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

More clouds could move in on Thursday with highs near 70.