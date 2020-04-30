First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Sac County, IA

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Sac County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is a middle-age adult between the ages of 41 and 60. Officials say no further information will be given about this case in order to protect the privacy of the resident.

Sac County health officials say while this is the community's first confirmed case, it is likely not the last case it will see, especially as testing for the virus is increasing.

All residents are encouraged to continue following preventive guidelines: