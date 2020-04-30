 Skip to Content

Former Primghar physician assistant seeking reinstatement of license

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - A former Siouxland physician assistant is seeking to have his licence reinstated after admitting to having sex with a patient.

On April 17, 2019, Anthony Peters, who worked in Primghar, voluntarily surrendered his license.

According to documents from the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants, Peters acknowledged he had sex-- at least twice-- with one patient, and sent text messages of a sexual nature to a patient.

In addition, Peters disclosed patient information to another person without the patient's consent.

His hearing regarding his license is set for 10 a.m. on July 22 in Des Moines.

