Iowa 211 helpline answers over 42,000 calls since COVID-19 pandemic began

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Iowans have had a lot of questions. To answer many of those questions, is the Iowa 211 helpline. Agents there have answered thousands of calls and the numbers just keep rising.

It's a statewide system that Iowans in all 99 counties can contact to get information.

"In a time like this when there are so many uncertainties, it's so important to have an easy to access trusted information," said Deann Cook, United Ways of Iowa Executive Director.

That's what Iowa 211 has been providing. Back on March 8, the organization was contracted by the Iowa Department of Public Health to be the recipients of any COVID-19 related calls from the public. Since then, they've answered more than 42,000 calls.

"Which is about a 300% increase from this time last year," said Cook. "So the system has definitely had to step up and handle a big increase in volume, but I think it has done a really good job."

That meant getting more call agents pretty quickly. Cook said over the last six weeks, the questions have changed. She said it started off with questions about the virus.

"People were unfamiliar with it," said Cook. "They wanted to know about symptoms. They wanted to know about precautions."

But, now she said those have morphed into questions about access to food, rent assistance, and unemployment benefits.

"So we expect those economic impacts are going to go on for a long time," said Cook. "So people are going to need those traditional 211 serve connections long into the future."

Cook said there are four main ways to get into contact with a call agent.

You can dial 211, text 898211, visit 211 Iowa on the web, or download the 211 Iowa App.

