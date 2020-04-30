Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 7,145, officials reporting 14 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 302 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,145.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 162.

The IDPH says the deaths occurred in the following counties between April 28 and April 29:

Dubuque County had one death involving a middle-aged individual between 41 and 60 years of age.

Linn County had three deaths, all involving older adults between 61 and 80.

Marshall County had one death involving a middle-aged individual.

Muscatine County had five deaths, two of them involved older adults and three of them involved elderly individuals over the age of 81.

Polk County had three deaths, all involving elderly individuals.

Scott County had one death involving an elderly individual.

As of April 30, health officials say 2,697 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 37% of all of the state's confirmed cases.

Officials say out of the 42,667 Iowans tested for COVID-19, 35,522 of them have come back negative.

Health officials say in all of Iowa 335 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 65 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Officials say 16 of those patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. Currently 25 of those patients are in Intensive Care Units and 18 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa 502 inpatient beds, 58 ICU beds and 57 ventilators are still available.