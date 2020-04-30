LifeServe Blood Center continues to see need and donations rise

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The need for blood continues to be high. Thankfully blood centers like LifeServe, are continuing to step up during this crucial time.

"Depending on the community we are talking about or the donor center, we can be booked out for a couple of weeks or even into June at this point," said Claire DeRoin, LifeServe Blood Center Community Relations Coordinator.

That's because they're not allowing walk-ins. DeRoin said they've also added extra screening questions including whether you've been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

People are asked to fill out the prescreening questionnaire online before coming in and those with a temperature of 99.5 or higher will be rescheduled.

"It's been tough for us to have to tell people in certain communities, we're full right now, but we will need you in a month just as much as we need you now," said DeRoin.

DeRoin said both their medical director and the CDC have said COVID-19 is not bloodborne.

"So there have been no cases of transmission by a blood transfusion," said DeRoin. "So that's really reassuring too. So people should not feel like the blood supply is in jeopardy. The only thing that would put the blood supply in jeopardy is if people stopped donating."

They're already looking ahead to the summer months.

"You know once we hit Memorial Day, they call it trauma season because people are out and about," said DeRoin. "They're doing at home projects. There are just a lot more accidents and maybe that will be the case this year, maybe not, but we are expecting it, the need for blood to pick back up again."

She adds, staff at the center are also wearing face masks.

