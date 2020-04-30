Little League cancels World Series for first time

(KWWL) -- The 2020 Little League World Series has been canceled, this is the first time the World Series has been canceled since being established in 1947.

The tournament was scheduled for Aug. 20-30 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to ESPN, Little League International also announced the cancellation of regional tournaments but said that events were on for 2021.

Watch a full statement from the Little League CEO here: