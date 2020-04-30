Le Mars restaurant prepares to open after restrictions are lifted in some Iowa counties

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Restaurants in Le Mars, Iowa are preparing to reopen their doors, after being closed for over a month due to the pandemic.

Four Brothers Bar and Grill on Two Rivers Boulevard is one of those restaurants.

"I would say as far as how it affected us like about as badly as it could have possibly gone, I think," said Clint Kass, owner of 4 Brothers Bar and Grill.

Kass says the pandemic caused them to completely shut down operations since March 17.

He said this was the best decision for them as they are primarily a sit-down restaurant.

"We thought not knowing how badly this could progress in our area, and also you know there are programs for unemployment for our employees," said Kass.

Now, over a month later, they are reopening their doors to the public.

Kass says he's ecstatic about reopening, but he also knows it won't be easy.

"I feel personally like it is a pretty big undertaking to get your employees ready for what's about to happen as far as how to proceed like before… things you never thought about running a credit card, now do you have to change your gloves everytime?" said Kass.

Kass said there will be new procedures that they will need to set in place.

With hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes being so hard to find, he said gloves will need to be worn and changed after every transaction.

They will also be getting rid of tables to ensure they are still practicing social distancing and to make sure that everyone has a mask.

"I think initially a lot of people are beyond eager for this," said Kass. "Hopefully like I said if people do the right thing and take the right precautions then we can get back to a little bit of normalcy."

Kass added they will be opening on Monday, instead of Friday.

He said this will help them make sure all the necessary precautions have been implemented.