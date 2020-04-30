Mental health expert says to take a break from negative news

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While everyone is eager to know what the latest news about the pandemic is, too much negative news can take a heavy toll on mental health.

Jennifer Jackson, the executive director at Heartland Counseling Services in Sioux City says to take a step back, and take a break from all the negative once in a while.

She says the best thing to do is put the phones down, turn off televisions and do something active. Maybe read a book, start a home project, or go on a walk.

Jackson says staying cooped up inside your home can lead to anxiety and depression. So it is important to get outside even if it's just to go to your backyard.

She also says self-isolating doesn't mean you need to cut communication with your loved ones. Sometimes a phone call or FaceTime can make for a better day.

"It just lots of screen time is not healthy, people need to take a break, and need to get outside, do something, stay active and give your mind a break because it can cause so much anxiety and racing thoughts which can lead to other problems," said Jackson.

Jackson also said to get your information from reliable sites, not social media.