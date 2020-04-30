Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 4,281

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 497 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,281.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state. As of April 30, officials say there have been 70 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

Out of the 27,577 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, officials say 23,104 of them came back with no virus detected

