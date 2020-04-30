New Wayne State football coach works through challenging spring

WAYNE, Nebraska (KTIV) -- John McMenamin was hired as Wayne State's new head coach in December. But before spring practice came, his student-athletes were sent home because of the pandemic.

"I never really got to see the cards you're dealt," said McMenamin. "I got to work with them and got a chance to see what kind of work ethic they had and what their commitment was to the weight room and academically. But you don't get to lace the shoes up and put the pads on and hit a little bit. That's probably the most anxious part for me is just seeing those guys."

McMenamin spent four years as Wayne State's offensive coordinator before coaching at Central Missouri. The shutdown is forcing him to trust that his new squad is doing the right things.

"Ultimately yes, they have to take extreme ownership of this," said McMenamin. "We'll find out here where everybody's at here pretty soon when we do get them back. But from what I've seen from our kids it's been outstanding. I'm really proud of what they're doing and I think they want to be one of those groups that takes a step forward."

Having the team and coaches apart has forced the staff to be more innovative. Change does not always come easy in any business.

"For whatever reason, in football it always seems like it's tough," said McMenamin. "If you haven't done it before then it won't work. We don't waste any days. You really can't waste any time with this when we do start. Wayne State's going to be a little more efficient right now, we have to be. I think that will be a good thing."

Even though coaches and potential recruits are separated, McMenamin says there's an opportunity to get closer than ever.

"We have nice facilities. Our stadium is awesome, the press box is awesome," said McMenamin. "But if you get homesick or you're not having fun you're not going to have a conversation with the video board. This is showing us, anything can change. Nothing is invincible and if something would happen you got to make sure you're in the right spot where you're going to be taken care of."

Wayne State plans to report to fall camp August 7. The home opener is Thursday, September 3 against the University of Mary.