Orange City man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- An Orange City, Iowa man has been charged with attempted after police responded to a stabbing Tuesday.

According to the Orange City Police Department, 27-year-old Arturo Tapia of Orange City has been charged with attempted murder after officers responded to an assault reported in Orange City on April 28.

Orange City police say as officers arrived at the residence where the assault was reported, Tapia allegedly entered a vehicle and quickly accelerated away.

While officers attempted to stop the vehicle, other officers entered the residence and discovered a female victim with multiple stab wounds. Police say five children were also inside the residence during the assault and were unharmed.

Police say Tapia continued to elude officers, driving north from Orange City before deputies from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office deployed stop sticks.

According to Orange City police, Tapia attempted to avoid the stop sticks but lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch and struck an embankment.

Police say Tapia was transported to Orange City Area Health before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The female victim, who police have not yet identified, was transported to Orange City Area Health. She was later transported to a Sioux City hospital for treatment of severe injuries related to the assault.

Orange City police say the case remains under investigation. Police say the case remains under investigation with Tapia facing an attempted murder charge and other possible charges pending his release from the hospital.