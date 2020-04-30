Pony Express in South Sioux City closes for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A store in South Sioux City, Nebraska has been notified that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pony Express Atokad posted the news on their Facebook page Thursday, April 30.

The post says the store has been temporarily closed so the store could be professionally disinfected. The store is expected to open shortly after the disinfecting is done.

The post goes on to say the employee who tested positive is at home now. The employee reportedly worked shifts recently while having the ability to transmit the virus, including April 21 to 25.

Customers who were at the store during that time frame are urged to follow CDC recommendations and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. The store says employees who worked closely with that individual are self-isolating.

“Employee and customer safety is our highest priority,” said Erin Morgan in the post, he is the Vice President of Strategic Development and Operations for Ho-Chunk, Inc. "The Pony Express locations are part of the company. “At this time, our thoughts are with the employee and their family. From the start, we acted swiftly with a number of steps in the stores and across the company. These locations provide essential services to their communities.”

Pony Express says their store locations have received frequent cleanings and professional disinfecting for weeks. Plexiglass barriers have been installed and a social distancing policy is in effect.

Employees have also been provided masks, receiving health screenings and told not to work if feeling ill. The company says it has temporarily increased team member pay and developed its own COVID-19 paid sick leave policy.