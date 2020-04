SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We want to help Siouxland high schools and parents of graduates salute our Siouxland high school class of 2020.

Parents, please upload your non-professional photo of your 2020 high school graduate. Please list their name and their school.

We want to salute as many graduates as possible. Due to copyright concerns, please do not upload professional or studio photos of your grads.

Join KTIV in saluting the Siouxland Class of 2020!