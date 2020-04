SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police are investigating after a home was struck by gunfire Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 2600 block of South Saint Aubin Street in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood after reports of a home being struck by bullets.

The home was struck by atleast six bullets.

No one was injuried by the gun fire.

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating.