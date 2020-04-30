Skin rashes also a possible symptom of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Most of us know that the biggest clues to recognizing if you have COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and feeling tired.

But health experts say some people affected by the virus are experiencing symptoms on their skin as well.

"What we're finding is that it does cause skin problems. A couple of different types of skin problems actually. One of the most common things we are seeing, one of the first things that was presented, was actually some changes in people's toes, where they look purple. So they call them COVID toes." said Dr. Michelle Daffer, Dermatologist at Midlands Clinic.

She said if you have "COVID toes," the skin will look purple, similar to frostbite. The skin can also become necrosed, meaning the skin cells die and start to break down.

But according to Daffer, more than just COVID toes can occur.

"Other rashes can look kind of like chicken pox, where they will get like little bumps on people's bellies and their backs. And we also can see something that looks sort of like a pink lacy pattern that develops on people's arms and legs." said Dr. Daffer.

Dr. Daffer said it is possible to have COVID-19 and only exhibit rash symptoms.

But she recommended that if you still feel healthy, try to self-quarantine before heading to a doctor.

Dr. Daffer also said that they've learned a lot in the past few months about COVID-19 related rashes, but there is still far more to understand.