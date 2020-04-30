South Dakota reporting 859 active COVID-19 cases, officials say 1,573 cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota is reporting it has 859 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Thus far South Dakota has had 2,449 total cases.

Health officials say as of April 30, 1,573 cases have recovered in South Dakota. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the state's death toll at 13.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the 13 deaths in the state include the following age ranges:

Officials say out of the 17,028 South Dakotans tested for COVID-19, 14,579 of them have come back negative.