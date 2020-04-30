South Sioux City Police looking for suspect after shots fired at a house

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) -- South Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near a house on the 200 block of 7th Ave. Officers say they found several shell casings and saw that the house was struck numerous times. According to police, no one was home at the time of the incident.

Right now, police say they do not have any suspects but witnesses in the neighborhood report seeing a white Jeep Liberty right before the shooting. According to the report, the vehicle had two people inside and witnesses are said to believe the front seat passenger was the one firing at the house.

Police say they do not know the motive for the incident or who the intended target was. The investigation is ongoing. The South Sioux City Police Department asks that anyone with information on the incident call Investigator Clint Nelson at (402)-494-7565.