Strongest wind gusts top 50 miles per hour Wednesday
Siouxland once again had a blustery day Wednesday as a front moved east and high pressure started to move in.
Many of us had gusts peak over 40 miles per hour with a couple of gusts topping 50 miles per hour.
Here are the peak wind gusts in Siouxland from Wednesday:
Spencer, IA: 51 mph
Tekamah, NE: 51 mph
Estherville, IA: 49 mph
Rockwell City, IA: 49 mph
Storm Lake, IA: 48 mph
Denison, IA: 46 mph
Gayville, SD: 45 mph
Le Mars, IA: 45 mph
Missouri Valley, IA: 45 mph
Yankton, SD: 43 mph
Blencoe, IA: 42 mph
Sibley, IA: 42 mph
Norfolk, NE: 41 mph
Sioux Gateway Airport: 41 mph
North Sioux City, SD: 40 mph
Sheldon, IA: 40 mph
Alton, IA: 38 mph
Beresford, SD: 37 mph
Cherokee, IA: 37 mph
Ida Grove, IA: 37 mph
Hawarden, IA: 36 mph
Milford, IA: 36 mph
Wahpeton, IA: 36 mph
Wayne, NE: 36 mph
Sioux Center, IA: 34 mph
Lake Park, IA: 33 mph