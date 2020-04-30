Strongest wind gusts top 50 miles per hour Wednesday

Siouxland once again had a blustery day Wednesday as a front moved east and high pressure started to move in.



Many of us had gusts peak over 40 miles per hour with a couple of gusts topping 50 miles per hour.



Here are the peak wind gusts in Siouxland from Wednesday:

Spencer, IA: 51 mph

Tekamah, NE: 51 mph

Estherville, IA: 49 mph

Rockwell City, IA: 49 mph

Storm Lake, IA: 48 mph

Denison, IA: 46 mph

Gayville, SD: 45 mph

Le Mars, IA: 45 mph

Missouri Valley, IA: 45 mph

Yankton, SD: 43 mph

Blencoe, IA: 42 mph

Sibley, IA: 42 mph

Norfolk, NE: 41 mph

Sioux Gateway Airport: 41 mph

North Sioux City, SD: 40 mph

Sheldon, IA: 40 mph

Alton, IA: 38 mph

Beresford, SD: 37 mph

Cherokee, IA: 37 mph

Ida Grove, IA: 37 mph

Hawarden, IA: 36 mph

Milford, IA: 36 mph

Wahpeton, IA: 36 mph

Wayne, NE: 36 mph

Sioux Center, IA: 34 mph

Lake Park, IA: 33 mph