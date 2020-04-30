TestIowa prepares to open Sioux City’s second drive-thru COVID-19 testing center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College is preparing to become another drive-thru COVID-19 testing center for Sioux City.

TestIowa is a new initiative, in partnership with state leaders and private corporations.

Its goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing -- so Iowans can have better access to testing and get back to normal as quickly as possible.

Lieutenant Colonel DeAnna Pennings, Woodbury County Lead for the site, says the new testing site will help by seeing some of the patients going to the Siouxland Community Health Center site. Until now, that site was the only testing center in Sioux City.

"We are here to support the community. And any type of assistance we can provide them with this site is something we want to do to help alleviates some of the tests that they've been going through the past couple of weeks," said Pennings.

According to the TestIowa website, drive-thru testing centers will be able to accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.

For more information on TestIowa, you can click here.