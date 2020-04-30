Two boys write notes of encouragement to neighbors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With everything going on, joy can be found in the smallest of things. Even a note of encouragement.

Nine-year-old Zac Marlow, and six-year-old Austin Pratt decided they wanted to cheer up their neighbors during the pandemic. So the two got up early and started writing notes to all of them.

Zac says it makes him feel good to spread happiness to others.

"Well, I was just trying to make sure that people would be more hopeful that they would make it through COVID-19," said Zac Marlow.

Austin Pratt's mom, Shelly, says the neighbors loved the boys' kind gesture.

"Just spreading a little kindness to others during this time is definitely needed. And, we have a neighborhood Facebook page," she said. "And a couple of the neighbors have commented on the Facebook page that they got this note. And that it made them feel really good. And it made them smile. So, I guess that just made me feel really proud for these kind boys."

She says the boys went out and counted the houses on their streets to see how many notes they had to write.