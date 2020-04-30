Two employees at Holy Spirit Retirement Home test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Two employees at a Sioux City retirement home have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Holy Spirit Retirement Home announced the two cases Thursday, April 30.

The Diocese of Sioux City says all CDC protocols are being followed by the retirement home's staff members who tested positive, as well as by the staff on-site at Holy Spirit.

The diocese says the two staff members are no longer on-site at the retirement home.

Officials say family members of the residents were contacted Wednesday regarding the situation. As of April 30, there are no reports of any of the retirement home's residents testing positive for the virus.

The executive director of the retirement home says they anticipate widespread testing of residents and staff by early next week.