15-year-old nearly drowns at Maskenthine Lake in Stanton County, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a near-drowning at Maskenthine Lake, located north of Stanton, Nebraska.

The sheriff's office says on Friday at about 6 p.m. deputies responded to an emergency call for a 15-year-old that had been in trouble in the water near the beach.

According to a press release, the 15-year-old was brought out of the water by two friends after he was observed having difficulty in the water and had went under swallowing a large quantity of water.

The release says the 15-year-old was found to be semi-alert and suffering from the cold water exposure. He was stabilized and then taken to a Norfolk hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the beach area is posted as closed by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and no one should have been in the water.

As many as 20 youths were in the area at the time of the call, according to authorities.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office has investigated five prior drownings at the lake in the past 20 years and asks everyone to use extra precautions when in the water and to not enter water that is posted as off-limits.