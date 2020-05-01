A breezy and summer-like May Day before cooling settles in

This morning we will start off with some scattered light showers as a warm front lifts slowly through the area.



Those should end by mid-morning and we will get some clearing to take place.



Winds will pick up and gusts in the afternoon could reach 30 miles per hour out of the northwest as a cold front swings in.



We will warm very effectively today and should reach highs in the mid to upper 80s, making for the warmest day of the year so far.



As the cold front moves through during the evening, there could be a quick thundershower that develops northeast of Sioux City.



A few showers move in late Friday night with a better chance on Saturday for showers.



We will be much cooler Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 60s.



There will be a bit of a recovery Sunday as we reach the mid 70s and dry conditions.



But rain chances return Monday and Tuesday with temperatures stuck in the upper 60s.



Rain chances will be a little higher Monday than Tuesday but a few showers will be possible Tuesday.



Temperatures stay cooler through the week with 60s for highs.