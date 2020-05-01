Briar Cliff University plans to resume in-person classes this fall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Briar Cliff University says it plans to resume in-person classes in the fall 2020 semester.

“We are eager to welcome our faculty and students back to their classrooms and labs this fall,” says Todd Knealing, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. “We are, however, establishing contingency plans so we can continue to provide quality educational opportunities for our students should we need to transition to online learning or a combination of online and in-person learning.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Briar Cliff transitioned to online classes back on March 23 and has remained online for the rest of the spring semester.

“We expect to reopen our campus next semester as long as it is safe to do so,” said Knealing. “We will continue to work collaboratively with and abide by the guidance set by our local, state, and national leaders. The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority."