Cooler weather moves in Saturday along with light rain chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was the warmest day of this spring season so far for most of us with highs soaring well into the 80s.

But some changes will be moving in for the weekend.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a chance of light showers developing early Saturday morning with those chances continuing throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Those shower chances will move out Saturday night and leave us with a really nice Sunday as highs get back into the mid 70s.

Another system will give us a better chance of seeing rain from Sunday night through Monday with highs on Monday in the upper 60s.

Isolated showers could still be around on Tuesday as well as highs will once again be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is looking like a drier day but it won’t necessarily help us warm that much as highs get into the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will then be on the increase Thursday as a slight chance of showers moves in with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday is looking partly cloudy with highs only in the low 60s.