COVID-19 postpones sentencing in slaying of Yankton woman

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) -- Sentencing for the man convicted of killing a South Dakota woman in 2018 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Joseph Lloyd James, of Norfolk, Nebraska was initially scheduled to be sentenced May 6 for killing Phyllis Hunhoff. James earlier pleaded guilty to in federal court in Omaha in the Nov. 5, 2018 kidnapping, stabbing and strangulation of the 59-year-old Yankton woman.

Prosecutors say Hunhoff was abducted as she left her mother's home in Utica, South Dakota.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan says sentencing for James has been pushed back to June 24 at the federal courthouse in Omaha.